Sept 7 Crisis Prevention Institute Inc (CPI), a global training company owned by private equity firm Riverside Co, is up for sale, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Middle-market investment bank Harris Williams is advising the company on the sale process, the sources said.

Brookfield, Wisconsin-based CPI was established in 1980 and offers training on how to handle disruptive and hostile behavior in the workplace.

CPI's annual EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is $10-$14 million, one of the sources said.

That source said the company had very high EBITDA margins and would attract private equity buyers.

The sources did not want to be named as the sale process was not public.

Riverside, which has held CPI for 5 years, manages more than $3 billion in assets. It usually invests in companies with an enterprise value of below $200 million.

Riverside, CPI and Harris Williams declined to comment.