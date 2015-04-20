BRIEF-Mesoblast raises US$40 million
* Placement price of A$2.00 per share represents a 4.8 pct discount to 15 day vwap of A$2.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, April 20 Carl Zeiss Meditec , a German maker of medical lenses and lasers, reported a 24 percent decline in earnings per share in the six months to March, dragged lower by currency hedging and higher ophthalmology research and development expenses.
Earnings per share fell to 0.37 euros ($0.40) in the fiscal first half, while earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) slipped 4 percent to 61 million euros, it said, citing preliminary results.
The company said it expected its EBIT margin to reach 13-15 percent in the mid-term, up from 12.2 percent in the fiscal first half.
($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by David Evans)
* Placement price of A$2.00 per share represents a 4.8 pct discount to 15 day vwap of A$2.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 26 U.S. equity index futures fell to a six-week low on Sunday in a sign Wall Street would start the week defensively after Republicans pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system in a stunning setback for President Donald Trump.