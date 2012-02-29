ZAGREB Feb 29 Croatia awarded a concession to run and extend Zagreb airport facilities to a French-based consortium which was the only accepted bidder in the final round of an international tender, the government said on Wednesday.

"It is a 30-year concession which includes construction of a new terminal and running both of them. The value of this investment is seen at 236 million euros ($316.80 million)," Deputy Minister for Transport and Infrastructure, Zdenko Antesic, told a cabinet session.

The consortium is led by Aeroport de Paris. Another received bid by Zurich Airport and Austrian group Strabag was rejected as incomplete.

There were altogether 10 bidders in the preliminary round held last June.

Croatia's biggest airport is a major hub for holidaymakers heading for the Adriatic coast.

Tourism accounts for almost a fifth of the European Union candidate's gross domestic product, with 2.2 million passengers passing through Zagreb airport each year. The goal is to increase that to around five million.

Croatia posted a meagre growth of 0.2 percent last year after two years of recession and the government hopes to increase growth to 0.8 percent this year largely on the basis of infrastructural investments in transport and energy.

