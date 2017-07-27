BRIEF-Croatian food firm posts higher H1 sales, net profit

ZAGREB, July 27 (Reuters) - Atlantic Grupa , a leading Croatian food company which operates in 12 European countries and exports to more than 40 markets worldwide, said on Thursday: * First-half sales this year rose 2.0 percent to 2.5 billion kuna ($395 million) and net profit climbed 15.4 percent to 154.1 million kuna * EBITDA rose 8.4 percent to 281.5 million on the basis of an improvement in the quality of the product mix. * The highest growth in sales was recorded in Russia and the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, rising 19.5 percent year-on-year, and in Croatia where the sales were up 7.5 percent. sales fell 1.6 percent in EU markets and Switzerland. ($1 = 6.3220 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Edmund Blair)