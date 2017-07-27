FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Croatian food firm posts higher H1 sales, net profit
July 27, 2017 / 8:33 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Croatian food firm posts higher H1 sales, net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    ZAGREB, July 27 (Reuters) - Atlantic Grupa          , a
leading Croatian food company which operates in 12 European
countries and exports to more than 40 markets worldwide, said on
Thursday:
    
    * First-half sales this year rose 2.0 percent to 2.5 billion
kuna ($395 million) and net profit climbed 15.4 percent to 154.1
million kuna 
    * EBITDA rose 8.4 percent to 281.5 million on the basis of
an improvement in the quality of the product mix.
    * The highest growth in sales was recorded in Russia and the
countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, rising 19.5
percent year-on-year, and in Croatia where the sales were up 7.5
percent. sales fell 1.6 percent in EU markets and Switzerland.
    
($1 = 6.3220 kuna)

 (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Edmund Blair)

