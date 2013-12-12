(Adds details on bid, background)

By Igor Ilic

ZAGREB Dec 12 Croatia has rejected a bid from Austria's Erste Bank for state-owned bank Hrvatska Postanska Banka (HPB) as being too low, the government said on Thursday.

"The offered price is below what we expected for a bank which is successful in recovering from losses it had in 2009 and 2010," Finance Minister Slavko Linic told a cabinet session which was open to reporters.

Linic said Erste Bank had offered some 789 million kuna ($142.4 million) or 905.71 kuna per share, which is 232.29 kuna below its non-binding offer from October.

"I assume that, after a due diligence, they concluded that there are too many lawsuits present as well as placements (loans) that require reservations (provisions)," Linic said.

HPB is the last major Croatian bank in state hands and controls about 4.5 percent of the local market, which is dominated by the local units of banks from Italy, Austria, France and Hungary.

Erste Bank is already the third-biggest bank in Croatia, with close to 15 percent of the sector's total assets.

Hungary's OTP, which also submitted a non-binding bid for HPB in October, had already withdrawn from the race.

The government had hoped to raise around 2 billion kuna from the sale of HPB and the biggest Croatian insurer Croatia Osiguranje as it struggles to tame a growing budget gap.

For this year the budget gap is seen at 5.5 percent of gross domestic product and the European Commission has placed Croatia into its Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP), an EU tool to force member states to respect fiscal discipline.

According to the EU's plan, Croatia should reduce the budget gap to 2.7 percent of GDP by the end of 2016.

Binding bids for Croatia Osiguranje are expected next week. ($1 = 5.5413 Croatian kunas) (Editing by David Holmes)