ZAGREB, June 20 The Croatian government said on
Wednesday it was seeking an adviser for the sale of Hrvatska
Postanska Banka (HPB), the last major banking asset still in
state hands.
The finance ministry is expected to call a public tender
within 30 days at the latest, the government said in a statement
after a cabinet session. The state owns 51.46 percent of HPB,
which has a market share of four percent.
"It is our intention to sell our whole share and provide a
capital boost to the bank via a new share issue, either through
an initial public offering or a private investment," the
government said.
The government said the HPB needed fresh capital to
consolidate its business, which was the key reason behind the
decision to sell it.
"HPB's capital adequacy is falling and it will this or next
year get near the legal minimum of 12 percent," the government
said.
More than 90 percent of banks in Croatia, which is due to
join the European Union in July next year, are in the hands of
parent banks from Italy, Austria, France and Hungary.
Croatia aims to reduce its high public spending and cut the
budget gap this year to 2.8 percent of gross domestic product
from around 4.5 percent in 2011.
It plans to secure some 2 billion kuna ($336.02 million)
from privatisation receipts. The biggest local insurer, Croatia
Osiguranje, where the state owns around 80 percent, is the next
candidate for a sell-off.
