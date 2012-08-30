ZAGREB Aug 30 The Croatian government cancelled on Thursday a tender seeking advisers for the sale of Hrvatska Postanska Banka (HPB), the last major banking asset still in state hands, after rejecting the sole bid it received.

"The bidder was rejected after the application was reviewed and ... because there were no other applicants, the tender was cancelled," the finance ministry said in a statement, adding it would soon call a new tender.

The bid was submitted by KPMG's units in Croatia and Hungary.

Earlier this week a Swedish consultancy firm complained it was discriminated against in the tender process and would report it to the European Union, which Croatia is due to join next July.

The Lagerkvist&Partners consultancy told Reuters on Thursday it had submitted a bid but the ministry did not take it into consideration.

The ministry said last week it had received an application but refused to consider it "because it was not submitted in line with requirements specified in the tender". It gave no other details.

"As far as we understand, the tender has not been done in accordance with the laws and praxis of the European Union," said a protest letter the Swedish consultancy sent to the ministry.

"Tender documents - only published in Croatian - were furthermore inconsistent and difficult to interpret as they were contradictive," the letter said.

An official at the Swedish firm told Reuters it would participate in a new tender if the rules of the procedure were transparent and clearly understandable.

More than 90 percent of banks in Croatia are in the hands of parent banks from Italy, Austria, France and Hungary.

HPB lacks fresh funds and the government can ill afford to boost its capital as it aims to reduce its high public spending and cut the budget gap this year to 2.8 percent of gross domestic product from 4.1 percent in 2011.

It plans to secure some 2 billion kuna ($336 million) from privatisation receipts. The biggest local insurer, Croatia Osiguranje, in which the state owns around 80 percent, is the next candidate for a sell-off. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic and Igor Ilic; Editing by Mark Potter)