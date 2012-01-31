ZAGREB Jan 31 Croatian banks forecast the Adriatic country's economy will shrink by up to 2.1 percent this year and the government will struggle to cut its budget deficit, presenting a far gloomier picture ahead of EU entry next year than the government.

Six leading local banks in a poll released by the Croatian Banking Association (HUB) on Tuesday forecast the economy would contract by between 0.5 and 2.1 percent this year due to its exposure to the crisis-ridden euro zone. That contrasts with the government's forecast last week for 0.8 percent growth.

The banks also estimated the general budget gap this year would amount to 4.9 percent of gross domestic product. Last year it was set at 4.9 percent but is widely expected to have surpassed the target and reached 5.5 percent.

Last week the government of Social Democrat Zoran Milanovic, in an outline of its budget projections, set a general budget deficit target of 3.2 percent of GDP for 2012.

A team from the International Monetary Fund arrived in Croatia on Monday for a regular week-long visit to discuss the government's economic plans. Many local and foreign analysts have advised the government to conclude a precautionary deal with the IMF, but so far it has been reluctant to even consider it.

Milanovic's coalition cabinet is under pressure to cut spending to defend Croatia's credit rating, which is only a notch above speculative, or junk, status, as a downgrade would raise borrowing costs, keep foreign investors away and complicate economic recovery.

Officials from the three leading rating agencies are also due to visit, starting with Fitch later this week.

Fitch rates Croatia BBB-, with a negative outlook. Moody's rates Croatia at Baa3 and Standard and Poor's rates it BBB-.

A government source said on Monday that Croatia would probably launch an international bond issue towards the end of March, making a start on its 17 billion kuna ($2.95 billion) borrowing programme for this year.

In the banks' poll, analysts said the key negative factor for Croatia was the euro zone crisis.

Croatia is due to become a European Union member on July 1, 2013, and members of the block are its main trading partners.

Its economy, which grew by between four and five percent annually in the past decade on the back of tourism, services, consumption and infrastructure investments, suffered a serious contraction in 2009 and 2010 while for 2011 analysts only expect growth of up to 0.5 percent.

The official data will be released at the end of February.

Cuts in public spending and measures to boost the investment climate, including easing the tax burden on firms, cutting red tape and making the labour market more flexible, are paramount if Croatia is to get its economy back on a growth track, analysts say. (Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Susan Fenton)