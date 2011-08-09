ZAGREB Aug 9 The half-year pre-tax profit of Croatian banks rose 12.5 percent to 2.55 billion kuna ($483.8 million), the central bank said on Tuesday.

In the same period of last year the pre-tax posted by the banks, some 90 percent of which are foreign-owned, amounted to 2.23 billion kuna.

Nine out of 33 banks, or two more than in the first half of 2010, posted losses. The two leading banks, Zagrebacka Banka, owned by UniCredit , and Privredna Banka Zagreb, which is part of Intesa Sanpaolo , jointly posted a pre-tax profit of 1.5 billion kuna.

Most banks in Croatia, which is due to join the European Union in July 2013, are owned by parents in Italy, Austria, France and Hungary.

The banks are under increasing pressure from the government, which faces a parliamentary election in December, to ease terms for borrowers with loans in Swiss francs.

The government has given the banks until the second half of August to respond to its proposal to fix the exchange rate at 5.8 kuna per one franc for such loans and to calculate as a future financial claim an interest-free difference from the actual rate of around 6.80 kuna per franc.

The administration argues that the banks have shown solid profits through two recessionary years and that it is now time for them to share the burden of efforts to bolster the economy.

Local media said that the government might slap a special tax on banks' assets if they turned down the proposal.

The banks, however, said that they were aware of the need to find a solution for loans in Swiss francs to avoid widespread defaults but it should include more market-oriented measures.

The level of non-performing loans is, according to the latest central bank data, at 11.5 percent.

Some 11 percent of the overall loans in Croatia are indexed to the Swiss franc, and some 40 percent of the overall housing loans. The franc has soared against the euro, dollar and most emerging market currencies as investors use it as a safe haven from ongoing market turmoil.

Most loans in Croatia are indexed to the euro , while the central bank keeps the kuna currency in a tightly managed float against the single currency.

(Reporting by Igor Ilic, edited by Zoran Radosavljevic and Patrick Graham) ($1=5.271 Croatian Kuna)