ZAGREB, Aug 9 Croatia saw strong bank demand at
a euro-denominated treasury bill auction on Tuesday, selling 1.5
billion euros ($1.7 billion) of 15-month paper, against a one
billion euro target.
Demand in Croatia's first auction since June 28 amounted to
1.65 billion euros and the majority of the bills were taken up
by banks, while non-banking investors bought 17.5 percent of the
total, the finance ministry said.
Some 1.225 billion euros worth of 18-month bills, yielding
1.95 percent, mature later this week.
The ministry usually sells three-month, six month and
one-year bills denominated both in the national kuna currency
and euros. This time it opted for 15-month bills to roll over
the maturing 18-month paper.
Below are the auction details:
Auction date Previous auction
09/08/16 28/06/16
15-month maturity 1-year maturity
Yield 0.70 0.94
Assigned price 99.135 99.075
Offered 1.0 bln euros 300 mln HRK
Total bids 1.65 bln 622 mln
Assigned 1.5 bln 562 mln
($1 = 0.9023 euros)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Alexander Smith)