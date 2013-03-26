LONDON, March 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia, rated Ba1/BB/BBB-, has launched a USD1.5bn 10-year bond at a final yield of 5.625%, according to market sources.

The sovereign had released revised price guidance of 5.625%-5.75% for the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to price later today.

Initial price thoughts were in the 5.875% area.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the leads. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)