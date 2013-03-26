BRIEF-istar prices $375 million senior unsecured notes
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
(Adds pricing details)
By Davide Scigliuzzo
LONDON, March 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia, rated Ba1/BB/BBB-, has priced a USD1.5bn 10-year bond at a final yield of 5.625%, according to one of the lead managers.
The notes, which carry a coupon of 5.5%, priced at 99.054, a reoffer spread of 317.2bp over US Treasuries.
The sovereign had released revised price guidance of 5.625%-5.75% for the 144A/Reg S transaction, tight to initial price thoughts of 5.875% area.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the leads.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazil's largest banks are increasingly demanding that companies put themselves up for sale as a condition to cut loan principal amounts, providing a jolt to an otherwise weak M&A climate in Latin America's largest economy.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.