LONDON, Feb 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia has mandated Barclays, Erste Group, JP Morgan and UniCredit to arrange a euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond, according to a lead.

The sovereign will meet investors in London on March 2, before moving to Germany on March 3.

A Reg S transaction is expected to follow.

Croatia is rated Ba1 by Moody's, BB by Standard & Poor's and BB by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner, editing by Anil Mayre)