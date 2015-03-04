LONDON, March 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia has
tightened price guidance on a 10-year euro-denominated benchmark
sized bond to mid-swaps plus 270bp area, according to a lead.
This is tighter than initial price thoughts of mid-swaps
plus 287.5bp area at which Croatia began marketing the deal
earlier today.
Demand for the trade has reached around 5bn, the lead
added.
Barclays, Erste Bank, JP Morgan and UniCredit are running
the Reg S trade. It is expected to be today's business.
Croatia is rated Ba1 by Moody's, BB by Standard & Poor's and
BB by Fitch.
(Reporting By Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)