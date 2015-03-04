LONDON, March 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia has set
final price guidance at mid-swaps plus 260bp area, plus or minus
5bp, on a 1.5bn 10-year bond, according to a lead.
The bond will price within that range.
This compares to price guidance of mid-swaps plus 270bp area
and initial price thoughts of 287.5bp area over mid-swaps,
released earlier today.
Demand for the bond has reached 6.5bn.
Barclays, Erste Bank, JP Morgan and UniCredit are running
the Reg S trade. It is expected to be today's business.
Croatia is rated Ba1 by Moody's, BB by Standard & Poor's and
BB by Fitch.
(Reporting By Michael Turner, editing by Anil Mayre)