Average yields rise on Egyptian three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, April 2 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
LONDON, March 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia has launched a 1.5bn 10-year bond at mid-swaps plus 255bp, according to a lead.
This is at the tight end of the revised price guidance of plus 255bp (plus or minus 5bp) and inside initial price guidance of plus 270bp area.
The deal has tightened by 32.5bp since initial price thoughts were released at plus 287.5bp area earlier today.
Books reached around 6.25bn, the lead added.
Barclays, Erste Bank, JP Morgan and UniCredit are running the Reg S trade.
Croatia is rated Ba1 by Moody's, BB by Standard & Poor's and BB by Fitch.
LONDON, April 2 Credit Suisse has taken out adverts in British Sunday newspapers stressing a zero-tolerance policy on tax evasion, as the Swiss bank tries to limit any damage to its reputation from raids on three of its offices.