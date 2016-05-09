LONDON, May 9 (IFR) - Croatia has hired Citigroup, HSBC, Societe Generale and UniCredit to lead manage a euro bond, according to sources.

On Friday, Reuters reported the sovereign plans to tap the international markets by the end of the second quarter with a bond of about 1bn, citing a government source. nL5N1832MI

The sovereign is rated Ba2/BB/BB.

The banks declined to comment. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)