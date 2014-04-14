LONDON, April 14 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, has sent a request for proposal for a new Eurobond issue, according to two market sources.

The deadline for submission for banks is Tuesday, said one of the sources.

Government sources have said that Croatia may issue a bond towards the end of May or in June.

Croatia was last in the international bond market in November, when it sold a US$1.75bn 2024 note. (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Igor Ilic; Editing by Anil Mayre)