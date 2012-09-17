* Trading in Index Certificates to start on Sept. 21

* Aimed at diversifying

* New instruments are low-risk, low-return

ZAGREB, Sept 17 Croatia's Zagreb Stock Exchange will offer trading in low-risk debt instruments this week, aimed at diversifying the next European Union member's fledgling capital market.

"Trading in Index Certificates, Turbo-Long and Turbo-Short Certificates on DAX index will begin on Sept. 21," the bourse said in a statement. It is the first new financial instrument since the ZSE was founded in 1991.

"The launch of the structured products... represents a milestone in the development of the Croatian capital market and an undoubted contribution to the strengthening of liquidity," it said.

The certificates, known as time deposits, have been introduced on request of Austria's Erste Bank, which will act as a liquidity provider, the bourse said.

The certificates are low risk because the account holder keeps the money in the account for a specified amount of time, anywhere from three months to six years. They also provide a lower return than other debt products.

Croatia is scheduled to join the European Union on July 1, 2013, and trading on the Zagreb bourse is expected to benefit from an easier capital inflow.

(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Louise Heavens)