* Trading in Index Certificates to start on Sept. 21
* Aimed at diversifying
* New instruments are low-risk, low-return
ZAGREB, Sept 17 Croatia's Zagreb Stock Exchange
will offer trading in low-risk debt instruments this week, aimed
at diversifying the next European Union member's fledgling
capital market.
"Trading in Index Certificates, Turbo-Long and Turbo-Short
Certificates on DAX index will begin on Sept. 21," the bourse
said in a statement. It is the first new financial instrument
since the ZSE was founded in 1991.
"The launch of the structured products... represents a
milestone in the development of the Croatian capital market and
an undoubted contribution to the strengthening of liquidity," it
said.
The certificates, known as time deposits, have been
introduced on request of Austria's Erste Bank, which
will act as a liquidity provider, the bourse said.
The certificates are low risk because the account holder
keeps the money in the account for a specified amount of time,
anywhere from three months to six years. They also provide a
lower return than other debt products.
Croatia is scheduled to join the European Union on July 1,
2013, and trading on the Zagreb bourse is expected to benefit
from an easier capital inflow.
(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Louise Heavens)