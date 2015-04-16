ZAGREB, April 16 The Croatian government raised
excise duties for petrol and tobacco on Thursday to prop up
budget revenues and reduce a fiscal gap, under pressure from the
European Commission.
The government projects the new duties will bring in some
600 million kuna ($84.32 million) annually. The price of petrol
will rise by 0.2 kuna per litre.
"We are still below the requirements of the European
Commission about the level of excise duties on tobacco products,
so a further increase could be expected in the future," Finance
Minister Boris Lalovac told a cabinet session.
The business community was disappointed the government
focussed on raising revenues instead of cutting spending.
"By the increase of excise duties we face higher prices of
transport and final products for consumers. The firms again face
higher business costs instead of getting an impetus to create
added value and thus contribute to economic growth," said Davor
Majetic from the national association of entrepreneurs HUP.
Croatia has had six years of recession in a row, and the
government has a poor record of reforms needed to revive the
economy. It now has until April 21 to submit a plan to Brussels
aimed at producing additional savings amounting to 0.4 percent
of gross domestic product.
The European Union wants Croatia to reduce its budget
deficit to less than three percent of GDP by the end of next
year from around five percent expected in 2014. The original
deficit target for this year was set at 3.8 percent of GDP.
($1 = 7.1155 kuna)
