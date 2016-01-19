ZAGREB Jan 19 Croatia plans no new taxes in its effort to cut its budget deficit by some 4.5 billion kuna ($638.39 million), the head of HDZ, the major conservative party in the future centre-right cabinet, said on Tuesday.

Croatia, the newest European Union member, has a public debt nearing 90 percent of gross domestic product, and it is expected to post a deficit of around 4.5 percent of GDP for 2015. Brussels wants Croatia's future government to tackle the problem of fragile public finances.

"The prime minister-designate and the creditors agreed at a recent meeting that the gap should be reduced by 4.5 billion kuna. It doesn't mean introduction of new taxes," HDZ's president and the likely future deputy prime minister, Tomislav Karamarko, said on Facebook.

The annual reduction would then come close to 1.5 percent of GDP.

The Prime Minister-designate Tihomir Oreskovic, a 49-year old businessman, will seek parliamentary approval for his cabinet on Friday. The new cabinet must adopt the 2016 budget by the end of March.

Oreskovic met representatives of Croatia's key foreign creditors last week at a conference in the Austrian resort of Kitzbuehel, where he said his major goal was to reduce the budget deficit and public debt, which would entail privatising some non-strategic assets to increase revenue.

Oreskovic, born in Zagreb but raised and educated in Canada, was put forward as a non-party candidate by HDZ and the small reformist party Most, after weeks of talks following an inconclusive Nov. 8 election. They see his candidacy as signalling the government's reformist goals.

Until recently, he worked as a senior financial officer for the Israeli pharmaceutical firm Teva.

The talks on future ministers in Oreskovic's cabinet are still going on, but are expected to be completed on Wednesday or Thursday.

($1 = 7.0490 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic)