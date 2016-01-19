ZAGREB Jan 19 Croatia plans no new taxes in its
effort to cut its budget deficit by some 4.5 billion kuna
($638.39 million), the head of HDZ, the major conservative party
in the future centre-right cabinet, said on Tuesday.
Croatia, the newest European Union member, has a public debt
nearing 90 percent of gross domestic product, and it is expected
to post a deficit of around 4.5 percent of GDP for 2015.
Brussels wants Croatia's future government to tackle the problem
of fragile public finances.
"The prime minister-designate and the creditors agreed at a
recent meeting that the gap should be reduced by 4.5 billion
kuna. It doesn't mean introduction of new taxes," HDZ's
president and the likely future deputy prime minister, Tomislav
Karamarko, said on Facebook.
The annual reduction would then come close to 1.5 percent of
GDP.
The Prime Minister-designate Tihomir Oreskovic, a 49-year
old businessman, will seek parliamentary approval for his
cabinet on Friday. The new cabinet must adopt the 2016 budget by
the end of March.
Oreskovic met representatives of Croatia's key foreign
creditors last week at a conference in the Austrian resort of
Kitzbuehel, where he said his major goal was to reduce the
budget deficit and public debt, which would entail privatising
some non-strategic assets to increase revenue.
Oreskovic, born in Zagreb but raised and educated in Canada,
was put forward as a non-party candidate by HDZ and the small
reformist party Most, after weeks of talks following an
inconclusive Nov. 8 election. They see his
candidacy as signalling the government's reformist goals.
Until recently, he worked as a senior financial officer for
the Israeli pharmaceutical firm Teva.
The talks on future ministers in Oreskovic's cabinet are
still going on, but are expected to be completed on Wednesday or
Thursday.
($1 = 7.0490 kuna)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic)