ZAGREB Feb 20 Croatia sees this year's growth
at around two percent and will try to hold the budget deficit at
three percent of gross domestic product to meet European Union
demands, its finance minister said in an interview published on
Saturday.
The finance ministry is preparing to release its
macroeconomic projections for the next three years, while this
year's budget will be adopted by the government on March 10.
"Our approach to planning is cautious and we want
growth-friendly consolidation ... We see growth this year at
around two percent, our goal is to achieve a budget gap of three
percent of GDP which is the European Union's tolerated ceiling,"
Finance Minister Zdravko Maric told Jutarnji List daily.
After six straight years of recession during which Croatia
lost some 13 percent of its overall output, the economy returned
to growth last year and is projected at 1.5 to 2.0 percent.
Croatia's public debt is 87 percent of GDP and rising. Last
year's budget gap is expected to be around 4.0-4.5 percent of
GDP.
Brussels has subjected Zagreb to its excessive deficit
procedure, a tool the European Commission uses to enforce fiscal
discipline in member states. EU wants Croatia to reduce its
deficit to less than three percent of GDP by end-2017.
However, Maric, who took office only last month, said there
were downside risks for Croatia's growth prospects due to
uncertainties about economic developments in the EU and other
global markets, including the level of interest rates.
He said fiscal consolidation would focus on the expenditure
side, while the taxes would remain intact this year albeit with
a detailed analysis on how the taxation framework could be made
simpler, more stable and business-friendly from next year.
"We need primary budget surplus to tame public debt which
means we will make fiscal consolidation as aggressive as
possible," Maric said.
Croatia needs around 11 billion kuna($1.60 billion), or
some 3.5 percent of GDP just for interest payments each year.
($1 = 6.8595 kuna)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Richard Balmforth)