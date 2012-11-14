* Cacic sentenced to jail over fatal car crash in Hungary
* Deputy PM's replacement possible this week
By Zoran Radosavljevic and Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST/ZAGREB, Nov 14 Croatian Deputy Prime
Minister Radimir Cacic resigned on Wednesday after a Hungarian
court sentenced him to 22-months in prison for causing a fatal
car crash in Hungary in 2010.
Cacic was also economy minister and Prime Minister Zoran
Milanovic's closest ally in the centre-left coalition cabinet
which has tried to consolidate public finances and kickstart the
economy before joining the European Union next July.
"Aware of my responsibilities to the state, the government
and Croatian citizens, I am resigning from the government,"
Cacic told a news conference after returning from an investment
trip in Qatar.
Cacic was driving on Hungary's main motorway in 2010 when he
collided with a car in front of him. The impact injured two
passengers, who later died in hospital.
He was given a suspended sentence in a previous ruling in
June. Wednesday's ruling overturned that sentence.
Attila Vadocz, a court spokesman in the Hungarian town of
Kaposvar, said the sentence was not open to appeal, adding Cacic
could be released on parole after spending half of the 22 months
in prison.
"He will be sorely missed in the government," Milanovic told
the news conference, adding his successor will "probably be
decided by the end of this week".
Milanovic's Social Democrats are in coalition with Cacic's
Croatian People's Party, its junior partner.
"It might cause some problems because of his replacement,
how long it might take, the balance of power," said a Western
financial official, but added: "He was a strong man but
investment is not a one-person game, so it is not necessarily a
huge blow to investment policies."
Cacic had been tasked with kick-starting a major public
sector investment programme in energy and infrastructure which
the year-old government hopes will help economic recovery after
four years without growth.
"This is all the more sensitive because he was in charge of
the segment necessary for economic growth. I am somewhat worried
about the government's future capacity," said Zagreb-based
political analyst Davor Gjenero.
It was not immediately clear when Cacic will start his
prison term but Vadocz said those convicted must generally start
their sentences within one or two months of the ruling.
Cacic had acknowledged guilt but said he was briefly
disoriented by fog on the road. He said the other car was
driving too slowly and the passengers had not fastened their
seat belts.