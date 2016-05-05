ZAGREB May 5 The Croatian central bank said on
Thursday that the economy would not reach higher growth rates
without decisive implementation of structural reforms to improve
business environment and spur exports.
Last year the economy of Croatia, the youngest European
Union member, grew 1.6 percent after six consecutive years of
recession wiped out almost 13 percent of overall output.
For this year the government hopes for a growth of 2
percent, though the central bank and the European Commission see
it at 1.8 percent.
"Despite some improvement, the structure of the Croatian
economy remains unfavourable with dominance of tourism in
services and insufficiently sophisticated goods for exports,"
the Central Bank Governor Boris Vujcic said at a conference in
the northern Adriatic resort of Opatija.
"The first step to change that would be to remove obstacles
for doing business and to make regulatory framework more
stable," he said.
Croatia has for years been largely shunned by investors who
complained about too much red tape, high taxation pressure and
unstable regulatory framework.
The centre-right coalition government, which took office in
January, vowed to change it and adopted a package of reforms
last week.
However, many analysts warn that the government has yet to
deliver on its promises.
Vujcic said the key growth drivers this year would be
exports of goods and services while state spending, due to
fiscal consolidation, would remain subdued.
"Consumer spending is expected to rise 1.8 percent after 1.2
percent in 2015," he said.
Croatia plans this year's fiscal gap at 2.6 percent of gross
domestic product, down from 3.2 percent in 2015.
Brussels is expected to assess Croatia's reform plans this
month, having earlier said Zagreb needed a convincing plan for
economic recovery and fiscal consolidation to avoid having to
take corrective measures for macroeconomic imbalances.
Vujcic also said that the the central bank expected the
consumer prices on average to fall 0.9 percent this year after
falling 0.5 percent in 2015.
