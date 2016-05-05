ZAGREB May 5 The Croatian central bank said on Thursday that the economy would not reach higher growth rates without decisive implementation of structural reforms to improve business environment and spur exports.

Last year the economy of Croatia, the youngest European Union member, grew 1.6 percent after six consecutive years of recession wiped out almost 13 percent of overall output.

For this year the government hopes for a growth of 2 percent, though the central bank and the European Commission see it at 1.8 percent.

"Despite some improvement, the structure of the Croatian economy remains unfavourable with dominance of tourism in services and insufficiently sophisticated goods for exports," the Central Bank Governor Boris Vujcic said at a conference in the northern Adriatic resort of Opatija.

"The first step to change that would be to remove obstacles for doing business and to make regulatory framework more stable," he said.

Croatia has for years been largely shunned by investors who complained about too much red tape, high taxation pressure and unstable regulatory framework.

The centre-right coalition government, which took office in January, vowed to change it and adopted a package of reforms last week.

However, many analysts warn that the government has yet to deliver on its promises.

Vujcic said the key growth drivers this year would be exports of goods and services while state spending, due to fiscal consolidation, would remain subdued.

"Consumer spending is expected to rise 1.8 percent after 1.2 percent in 2015," he said.

Croatia plans this year's fiscal gap at 2.6 percent of gross domestic product, down from 3.2 percent in 2015.

Brussels is expected to assess Croatia's reform plans this month, having earlier said Zagreb needed a convincing plan for economic recovery and fiscal consolidation to avoid having to take corrective measures for macroeconomic imbalances.

Vujcic also said that the the central bank expected the consumer prices on average to fall 0.9 percent this year after falling 0.5 percent in 2015.

(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)