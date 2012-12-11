* Faster reforms remain paramount - central bank's Vujcic

* Budget for 2013 disappoints on spending side

* C.bank has few further means to spur lending

By Igor Ilic and Zoran Radosavljevic

ZAGREB, Dec 11 Croatia's government has not enforced enough spending cuts in the 2013 budget, and structural reform has been too slow in its first year in office, central bank Governor Boris Vujcic told Reuters on Tuesday.

The former Yugoslav republic, which is scheduled to join the European Union next July, has been in economic decline for four years and unemployment has been rising. Public debt has climbed to 53 percent of gross domestic product, excluding state guarantees and the state-owned development bank's debt.

In his first interview since taking the monetary reins in July, Vujcic said the government's broad reform agenda was well-meant but too slow in materialising.

"We cannot be happy with structural reforms. There are few of them compared to the inefficiency of the whole system. For example, there are plans to restructure some state-owned companies, but little has been put into practice".

He said Croatia needed "a whole set of structural reforms" to unlock its potential, most of them focused on creating a better investment climate. "That is key for attracting investments, particularly now before joining the EU".

Investors have complained for years about the amount of red tape in Croatia as well as its high labour costs and taxation, and inflexible labour market rules.

Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic's centre-left cabinet that took office a year ago pledging to revive the economy has narrowed the budget gap this year through better tax collection and some spending cuts. But Vujcic said more was needed.

"We can be partly satisfied with fiscal adjustments this year. But the adjustment should primarily be on the spending side and that is where the 2013 budget fell below expectations," he said.

The government aims to cut the general budget gap this year to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product from 4.4 percent in 2011. But the 2013 budget approved last week envisages a deficit of 3.8 percent, widening out again.

Vujcic also said that Croatia should remain keen to adopt the euro but that any talk of a fast-track approach was premature.

"Croatia's economy is highly euro-ised, more so than in the Czech Republic or Poland, so it is one of the countries with the best cost-benefit ratio for joining the euro zone. But even if Croatia rushed to do it, it could happen in four or five years at best," Vujcic said in written responses to Reuters questions.

"Instead of focusing on timing, Croatia would do better to focus on meeting the euro zone criteria, which have been broadened during the crisis. The most immediate requirement is to stop the rise of public debt to GDP."

MOST REFORMS STILL ON PAPER

While the private sector is experiencing serious liquidity problems, Croatia's banking system is highly liquid, and Vujcic said there was little the central bank could do to direct those funds into the economy unless reforms were implemented faster.

"Low lending activity is a result of risk aversion and meagre recovery prospects. The central bank has made sure there is enough liquidity at low interest rates. The sooner we see an improvement in business climate, the stronger the chances for healthy growth in credit," Vujcic said.

"The surplus liquidity is not pouring into the economy fast enough because of the low lending activity. That is because there is no economic growth and because of higher aversion to risk, due to a rise in non-performing loans," he said.

At the end of September, bad loans in Croatia totalled 14 percent of all outstanding lending, but one in four loans extended to local firms was classified as completely or partly non-performing.

"The old truth is that monetary policy is like a rope - it is easier to tighten it than to push it," he said.

Vujcic said Croatia's banks, more than 90 percent of which are owned by foreign companies, are now deleveraging, but that the process was no more dramatic than in Croatia's peers in central Europe.

"It will stop once there is stronger economic activity, but one precondition is the willingness of banks to take some risk and start lending."

"The ball is not entirely in the banks' court, but they must make sure that their pro-cylical relation to risk should not put brakes on economic revival". (Writing by Igor Ilic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Hugh Lawson)