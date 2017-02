ZAGREB, Sept 20 Croatia's central bank raised the mandatory reserve requirement for banks to 14 percent from 13 percent on Tuesday, saying it wanted to sterilise some liquidity on the market to bolster the national kuna currency.

The new rate takes effect on Oct 12, the bank said. The mandatory reserve rate is the amount of currency commercial banks have to deposit with the central bank as a proportion of their overall reserves.

The kuna has been under downward pressure in recent weeks, prompting the bank to step in on Monday. <ID:nL5E7KJ2HJ> (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic)