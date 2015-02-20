ZAGREB Feb 20 Croatia's central bank called an auction on Friday to sell euros to prop up the national kuna currency, which has been under pressure recently due to increased corporate demand for euros.

The kuna stood at 7.73 to the euro before the intervention. This is the central bank's second intervention this year to prop up the currrency. The kuna has been gradually weakening since the start of the year, when it stood at 7.66 per euro.

The central bank said it would receive offers from the commercial banks to buy euros until 0930 GMT. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Kevin Liffey)