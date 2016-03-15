ZAGREB, March 15 EU member Croatia may change the way it monitors its central bank but monetary policy must stay fully independent, the prime minister said on Tuesday after some politicians suggested weakening the kuna currency to spur growth.

European Union governments are required to respect central bank independence and Croatia is also meant to eventually meet strict terms for adopting the euro.

"In Europe and elsewhere the government must not interfere with the monetary policy," Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic told reporters. "But monitoring the central bank's business is also a standard, so we might change the central bank law a bit to allow it. However, the monetary policy must remain independent."

The ruling coalition agreed to consider the option of sending state auditors into the central bank to check whether its financial results in managing assets are satisfactory.

Some members of parliament from the ruling centre-right have criticised Croatia's monetary policy after economic output shrank 13 percent during six years of recession from 2009 to 2014. Last year gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.6 percent.

A junior partner in the ruling coalition, the Most ("Bridge") party, campaigned before a general election last November for gradual kuna depreciation to boost exports and for central bank action to refinance government debt.

Central bank governor Boris Vujcic said last week that such policies would drive up interest rates and indebtedness and encourage people to buy euros.

The central bank keeps the kuna in a managed float against the euro, seeking to stabilise prices and the exchange rate in an economy where around 80 percent of deposits are kept in euros. Most local loans are denominated in euros. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)