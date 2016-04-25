ZAGREB, April 25 Bids at the Croatian central bank's weekly reverse repo auction remained unchanged at 80 million kuna ($12 million), with the interest rate also steady at 0.5 percent, it said on Monday.

Modest demand was in line with market expectations, as the liquidity surplus is more than 10 billion kuna.

The central bank runs weekly reverse repo auctions as a standing facility and four-year repo auctions, which were introduced in February. It plans to hold three further four-year repo auctions this year to boost longer-term lending in the kuna as the vast majority of loans are denominated in euros.

The second such auction has not been scheduled yet.

Despite the central bank's expansive monetary policy, lending remains subdued as banks are finding few viable projects, while many smaller companies lack collateral for loans.

Croatia is struggling to spur economic growth after coming out of a six-year long recession last year. In 2015, the economy grew 1.6 percent after losing some 13 percent of the overall output in six previous years.

The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.41 percent on Friday. The new daily rates are available from 0900 GMT. ($1 = 6.6448 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Alexander Smith)