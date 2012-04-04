(Adds detail, background)

ZAGREB, April 4 Croatia's central bank aims to cut the mandatory reserve requirement ratio for commercial banks to 13.5 percent from 15 percent, which will free up more than 4 billion kuna ($712 million) of cash that they can lend to businesses, the bank said on Wednesday.

It will also ask banks to match that amount in fresh funds available for lending.

"On top of the 4 billion kuna released by the central bank, it was agreed that banks should provide another 4 billion kuna from other sources," it said in a statement after a meeting of top officials of the central bank, commercial banks, the Finance Ministry and the state development bank.

The central bank's board will discuss the proposal next week "so that it can take effect already during this month," it said. The aim is to spur an economic recovery, particularly among export-oriented businesses.

An analyst at a major bank said lenders would have no problem finding that amount of extra money.

"Banks actually have enough funds, liquidity is good. It's just that the banks have been more averse to risk and until now there was little demand for loans to finance projects," said the analyst, who asked not to be named.

The centre-left government that took office in December has pledged to cut spending and the budget deficit and to revive the economy after three years of recession and stagnation, before the country joins the European Union in July next year.

The mandatory reserve ratio is the amount of currency commercial banks have to deposit with the central bank as a proportion of their overall reserves.

The central bank raised the rate to 14 from 13 percent last September and then to 15 percent on Jan. 26 to defend the sliding kuna currency, which it keeps in a tightly managed float against the euro.

The kuna has been stable at around 7.50 per euro for the past two weeks. ($1 = 5.6194 Croatian kunas)