ZAGREB, April 4 Croatia's central bank aims to
cut the mandatory reserve requirement ratio for commercial banks
to 13.5 percent from 15 percent, which will free up more than 4
billion kuna ($712 million) of cash that they can lend to
businesses, the bank said on Wednesday.
It will also ask banks to match that amount in fresh funds
available for lending.
"On top of the 4 billion kuna released by the central bank,
it was agreed that banks should provide another 4 billion kuna
from other sources," it said in a statement after a meeting of
top officials of the central bank, commercial banks, the Finance
Ministry and the state development bank.
The central bank's board will discuss the proposal next week
"so that it can take effect already during this month," it said.
The aim is to spur an economic recovery, particularly among
export-oriented businesses.
An analyst at a major bank said lenders would have no
problem finding that amount of extra money.
"Banks actually have enough funds, liquidity is good. It's
just that the banks have been more averse to risk and until now
there was little demand for loans to finance projects," said the
analyst, who asked not to be named.
The centre-left government that took office in December has
pledged to cut spending and the budget deficit and to revive the
economy after three years of recession and stagnation, before
the country joins the European Union in July next year.
The mandatory reserve ratio is the amount of currency
commercial banks have to deposit with the central bank as a
proportion of their overall reserves.
The central bank raised the rate to 14 from 13 percent last
September and then to 15 percent on Jan. 26 to defend the
sliding kuna currency, which it keeps in a tightly managed float
against the euro.
The kuna has been stable at around 7.50 per euro for the past
two weeks.
($1 = 5.6194 Croatian kunas)
