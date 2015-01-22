ZAGREB Jan 22 Croatia's central bank said it
had sold 326.2 million euros ($379.17 million) to commercial
banks on Friday in its first intervention in the local foreign
exchange market this year to counter pressure on the kuna
currency.
The average rate at the auction amounted to 7.6977 kuna per
euro, the central bank said. The kuna firmed a touch to 7.6980
against the euro from 7.7180 before the transaction.
Market participants said the kuna's easing in recent days,
which pushed it to an 11-year low, was largely prompted by
nervousness around a surge in the Swiss franc and corporate
demand for euros for foreign payments at the beginning of the
year.
The government proposed this week to fix the Swiss franc
rate for mortgage loans to 6.39 kuna per franc for one year to
ease pressure on housing loans in the Swiss currency
. The parliament will vote on the decision on
Friday.
($1 = 0.8603 euros)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Alison Williams)