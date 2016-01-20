ZAGREB Jan 20 Croatia's central bank said on Wednesday it had accepted all 173 million kuna ($24.65 million) worth of bids at its weekly reverse repo auction, which left the interest rate unchanged at 0.5 percent.

Liquidity is now high, with a daily surplus reaching 9.9 billion kuna, and the bids were in line with market expectations. They fell from week when they had amounted to 233 million kuna.

The central bank plans to introduce longer-term repo auctions this year to encourage local banks to extend more long-term kuna loans.

Croatia's overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.61 percent on Wednesday. ($1 = 7.0171 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by Larry King)