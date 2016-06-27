ZAGREB, June 27 Bids by domestic commercial banks at Croatia's weekly reverse repo auction inched lower on Monday with the interest rate unchanged at 0.5 percent, the central bank said.

All bids were accepted, totalling 80 million kuna ($11.77 million), against last week's 90 million kuna, amid good short-term liquidity in the banking system. Two weeks ago demand amounted to 100 million kuna.

The weekly auctions are offered as a standing facility for providing short-term liquidity. The central bank also holds four-year repo auctions on a roughly quarterly basis to try to motivate the banks to provide longer-term kuna lending to citizens and businesses.

Most loans have been denominated in euros, however. About 80 percent of Croatian deposits are in euros.

The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.37 percent on Monday and the one-week spot rate at 0.45 percent.

The rates are updated daily at 0900 GMT. ($1 = 6.7987 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by David Goodman)