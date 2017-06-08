(Adds details, dealer's comment)
ZAGREB, June 8 Croatia's central bank said on
Thursday it had bought 186 million euros ($209 million) from
commercial banks in its second intervention on the local foreign
exchange market this week to ease appreciation pressures on the
kuna currency.
It bought the euros in an auction at an average rate of
7.4266 kuna per euro.
The kuna was quoted at 7.4150 at 1015 GMT, easing
from a 7.3980 level before the intervention.
"At the moment we have not seen excessive appreciation
pressures on the kuna, but the central bank apparently wants to
send a signal as to what level it prefers at this point,
possibly in the context of an expected loan for food concern
Agrokor," a dealer at a major local bank said.
Two days ago the central bank stepped in and bought 188
million euros from the commercial banks.
Agrokor, a highly indebted Croatian food company currently
undergoing a restructuring process, is negotiating a liquidity
loan seen at around 400 million euros.
Analysts say the kuna is also vulnerable to seasonal
appreciation pressures as the summer tourist season kicks off
and the country is also seeing an inflow of euros in European
Union development funds.
The central bank keeps the kuna in a managed float regime
against the euro, occasionally intervening to counter firming or
easing pressures or sudden strong rate movements.
In the last few years the kuna has been floating roughly at
between 7.35 and 7.70 kuna per euro.
