Croatia cenbank buys euros to tame firming pressures on kuna currency
#Financials
July 14, 2017 / 10:04 AM / in a day

Croatia cenbank buys euros to tame firming pressures on kuna currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    ZAGREB, July 14 (Reuters) - Croatia's central bank said on
Friday it had bought 101.5 million euros ($115.86 million) from
commercial banks in an effort to stem appreciation pressures on
the national kuna currency.
    It said it had bought the euros at an average rate of 7.4209
kuna per euro.
    The kuna eased slightly after the intervention and was
quoted at 7.4120 per euro at 1000 GMT, down from around 7.40 per
euro where it was hovering before the central bank had stepped
in.
($1 = 0.8760 euros)

 (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Alison Williams)

