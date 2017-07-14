UPDATE 1-Croatia cenbank buys euros to tame firming pressures on kuna currency

(Adds details, quote) ZAGREB, July 14 (Reuters) - Croatia's central bank said on Friday it had bought 101.5 million euros ($115.86 million) from commercial banks in an effort to stem appreciation pressures on the national kuna currency. It said it had bought the euros at an average rate of 7.4209 kuna per euro. The kuna eased slightly after the intervention and was quoted at 7.4120 per euro at 1005 GMT, down from around 7.40 per euro where it was hovering before the central bank had stepped in. "We have not witnessed excessively strong firming pressures at the moment, but apparently the central bank is cautious and wants to send a message at what level it wishes to see the kuna at this point," a dealer at a major local bank said. A usually strong inflow of euros during the summer tourist season is now additionally increased by a liquidity loan worth 480 million euros recently struck by Agrokor, a highly indebted Croatian food group currently undergoing a restructuring process. "I think the euros coming to the market because of Agrokor loan are a key factor now why the central bank wants primarily to act preemptively," the dealer said. This is the third central bank's intervention to buy euros since the beginning of June. In the first two interventions the central bank bought altogether 374 million euros. The central bank keeps the kuna in a managed float regime against the euro, occasionally intervening to counter firming or easing pressures or sudden stronger rate movements. In the last few years the kuna has been mostly floating at between 7.35 and 7.70 kuna per euro. ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by)