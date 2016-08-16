ZAGREB, Aug 16 Croatia's commercial banks again
demanded moderate amounts at the central bank's weekly reverse
repo auction on Tuesday, unchanged from last week's 50 million
kuna ($7.53 million), amid good short-term liqudity.
The central bank also said the interest rate had remained
flat at 0.5 percent.
The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.39
percent on Friday and the one-week spot rate at 0.46 percent.
Monday was a public and market holiday. The rates are updated
daily at 0900 GMT.
The central bank holds weekly auctions as a standing
facility for providing short-term liquidity. It also holds
four-year repo auctions roughly quarterly to boost longer-term
liquidity.
Here are the details of Tuesday's auction:
Auction date Previous action
16/08/16 08/08/16
Yield 0.5 pct 0.5 pct
Bids 50 mln HRK 50 mln
Assigned 50 mln 50 mln
($1 = 6.6371 kuna)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Kevin Liffey)