ZAGREB, Feb 13 Croatia's central bank said on Monday it had accepted all bids, worth a modest 40 million kuna ($5.71 million), at its reverse weekly repo auction, at a flat interest rate of 0.3 percent. Demand fell considerably from last week's 110 million kuna, amid good local liquidity, with the daily surplus currently reaching some 14 billion kuna. The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.39 percent on Friday and the one-week spot rate at 0.44 percent. The rates are updated daily at 1000 GMT. Here are the details of Monday's auction: Auction date Previous action 13/02/17 06/02/17 Yield 0.3 pct 0.3 pct Bids 40 mln HRK 110 mln HRK Assigned 40 mln 110 mln ($1 = 7.0042 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic)