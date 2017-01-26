ZAGREB Jan 26 Croatia intends to reduce its public debt to 75.3 percent of gross domestic product by the end of 2019, down from the current 83.8 percent, Finance Minister Zdravko Maric said on Thursday.

Croatia, the newest European Union member, hopes that this year it can exit the EU's excessive deficit procedure, a tool Brussels uses to enforce fiscal discipline in member states. Zagreb managed to reduced its deficit to 1.7 percent of GDP in 2016, below the EU's ceiling of 3 percent.

"Fiscal consolidation, economic growth and better use of state assets are three pillars on which we aim to reduce our public debt in the next several years," Maric told a cabinet session.

This year, public debt is expected to fall to 81.5 percent of GDP, according to a document on debt-management strategy the government adopted on Thursday.

In addition, the government plans to sell some 30 billion kuna ($4.30 billion) worth of bonds to refinance maturing debt at lower interest rates than it now pays.

"We want to refinance our debt at a more favourable price ... Due to our efforts to sort out public finances we would like to regain investment grade during our mandate," Maric said.

Croatia is currently rated two notches below investment grade by the three main rating agencies.

Croatia aims to refinance a local 10-year bond worth 5.5 billion kuna in early February. The bond pays a 4.75 percent interest rate. It also wants to tap the international markets towards early March to refinance a foreign bond worth $1.5 billion and maturing in late April.

Some 75 percent of Croatia's public debt is denominated in or linked to a foreign currency, most notably the euro, and almost 90 percent of it has a fixed interest rate.

The government forecasts economic growth above 3 percent in coming years. Some analysts say that can be achieved only if the government makes a major effort to improve Croatia's investment climate, which suffers from too much red tape and a complicated regulatory framework. ($1 = 6.9794 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by Larry King)