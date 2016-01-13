(Adds background)
ZAGREB Jan 13 Croatian Prime Minister-designate
Tihomir Oreskovic said on Wednesday he would meet foreign
investors this week in Austria to talk about how to reduce
public debt and improve Croatia's credit rating.
Analysts said his comments were the first clear signal of
what the 2016 budget, which must be adopted before the end of
March, is likely to focus on.
"We all know that our (public) debt is at a worrying level
of around 90 percent of gross domestic product. My goal is to
talk to investors and share ideas on how to tame the debt and
achieve better credit rating," Oreskovic said ahead of his trip.
He and Croatian central bank governor Boris Vujcic will
attend a financial conference in the winter resort of Kitzbuehel
on Wednesday and Thursday.
Oreskovic is in talks with ministerial candidates before
presenting his cabinet to the Croatian parliament for approval
by Jan. 22.
The 49-year-old technocrat, born in Zagreb but raised and
educated in Canada, was put forward by the conservative HDZ and
small reformist Most parties after weeks of talks following an
inconclusive Nov. 8 election.
They see Oreskovic's candidacy as signalling the
government's reformist intentions and he has said his priority
would be to convince the European Union and rating agencies of
the new government's desire to reform.
HDZ leader Tomislav Karamarko said this week he was
confident Croatia would have a new government by the end of next
week although the president could give Oreskovic another 30
days' leeway if a cabinet is not approved by the deadline.
Croatia, the newest member of the European Union, is rated
at BB+ or equivalent, just below investment-grade, by the three
major credit rating agencies, albeit with a negative outlook.
The new government must tackle high public debt, nearing 90
percent of gross domestic product, and weak growth.
Brussels wants Croatia to cut the budget deficit to below
the EU's ceiling of 3 percent of GDP by 2017 and remove
bureaucratic obstacles to investment.
Oreskovic is a pharmaceutical expert and was senior
financial manager at Israel-based Teva Pharmaceuticals
in Amsterdam.
