ZAGREB Dec 13 Easyjet :

* Easyjet announces its expansion plan for the Croatian market in 2017, saying it aims to increase capacity by over 23 percent reaching almost one million seats available

* Easyjet adds the city of Zadar as its fourth Croatian destination after Split, Dubrovnik and Pula. From now, it offers 40 routes from Croatian airports to six European countries

* The new routes include altogether seven destinations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy and Germany (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Mark Potter)