By Igor Ilic

ZAGREB, April 28 Croatia plans to implement a wide range of reforms in the next 18 months to boost growth and employment, Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic said on Thursday.

The government is aiming for growth of 2 percent this year after coming out of a six-year recession in 2015, when the economy grew 1.6 percent.

It aims to reduce public debt to 80 percent of gross domestic product by the end of its term in 2019, and the budget gap to 1 percent of GDP.

"We plan to implement key reforms in the next 12 to 18 months. Those reforms are necessary, they are for the benefit of our citizens and their goal is to boost growth and employment," Oreskovic told a cabinet session.

Zagreb, the newest European Union member, will present its reform plans to Brussels to avoid corrective measures due to high debt and deficit. Unemployment is currently around 17 percent.

Oreskovic said the reforms would include measures to cut red tape and reduce non-tax fees on businesses, and more transparent and efficient public administration.

Reforms of the loss-making pension and health sectors, including an increase in retirement age from 65 to 67 years, are also on the agenda as well as improving the efficiency of state-run companies.

Finance Minister Zdravko Maric told the cabinet session that this year's budget deficit was expected to be 2.6 percent of GDP, down from 3.2 last year, which should help stabilise public debt currently equivalent to 87 percent of GDP.

"We may even reduce the debt a bit, to 86 percent this year," he said.

The government plans to privatise a portion of its non-strategic assets, including real estate and minority stakes in some firms.

"As a first step we want to reduce our public debt by up to 200 million euros ($227 million) before July, when rating agencies should reassess our policy," Oreskovic told a news conference.

"We hope to change our outlook from negative to stable, which should help reduce our borrowing costs."

Three main rating agencies currently hold Croatia two notches below investment level, with a negative outlook.

Croatia currently spends 3.6 percent of GDP on interest payments.

Oreskovic said the government was planning to start taxing property from 2018 to replace the current system of fees on communal services.

"In any case, by the end of this year we will consider all possible changes in our taxation system to make it more stable, simpler and stimulating for both investors and citizens," he said. ($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Andrew Roche)