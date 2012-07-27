July 27 Croatia will hit its budget deficit
target of 2.8 pct of gross domestic product this year despite
its economy being in recession for the past three years and aims
to have a budget surplus in 2015, Finance Minister Slavko Linic
said on Friday.
"We firmly stick to our budgetary plans as we have
responsibly planned the revenues and we keep control over
expenditures. In the coming years, we aim to cut spending by one
percent of gross domestic product a year and reach a primary
surplus in 2015," Linic told Reuters in an interview.
(Reporting By Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Andrew Osborn)