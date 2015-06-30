* Croatia needs at least 2-3 pct growth to create jobs

* Reforms paramount to reduce external and internal risks

* Fiscal adjustment and private sector growth key issues

By Igor Ilic

ZAGREB, June 30 Croatia must cut its high debt and budget deficit and spur private sector growth if it wants to create jobs, a senior World Bank official said on Tuesday.

Immediately after joining the European Union in 2013, the former Yugoslav republic was placed under strict monitoring by Brussels and required to cut its budget gap to below 3 percent of gross domestic product by 2017.

This year the gap is projected at 5 percent, while public debt is close to 90 percent of GDP.

"The level is high, but the key question is showing credibility in reforms," Carlos Pinerua, who heads the World Bank's office in Zagreb, said in an interview.

"I think it is our job to warn what can happen if reforms are not pursued and credibility gets lost. We all know what is happening in Greece. It is important for the people to realise the risks," he said.

Croatia is due to hold a parliamentary election by February 2016. The ruling Social Democrats, whose track record of economic reforms has disappointed most local analysts, are trailing behind the conservative opposition in opinion polls.

Its economy last expanded in 2008, having lost some 13 percent of output since then. This year it is likely to see mild growth of around 0.5 percent.

"At the moment any growth is good, but it's not enough. To dent unemployment the growth should be at least two to three percent," Pinerua said.

He said Croatia was vunerable to external and internal factors, with high debt levels and unemployment at around 17 percent.

"Currently it is possible to borrow at low interest rates, but that could change. So it is now the time to pursue reforms to be better prepared if the global borrowing conditions worsen," Pinerua said.

He said the main problem was the poor business environment, stifled by frequently changing regulations and red tape, particularly on the local level, which made it difficult to set up businesses.

"Such an unfavourable climate especially hurts small- and medium-sized enterprises and they should become the main growth and employment driver," Pinerua said.

He also said Croatia must improve management of many public firms which still weigh heavily on the budget expenditures. (Reporting by Igor Ilic, Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Angus MacSwan)