ZAGREB, Sept 14 Six companies have expressed
interest in becoming a strategic partner of Croatia's state
power utility HEP for the construction and operation of a
coal-fired thermal plant with a capacity of around 500
megawatts.
The plant will be located in Plomin on the northern Adriatic
Istrian peninsula.
"A deadline for submitting non-binding bids expired on
Friday and six companies, which we assessed capable of joining
us in this project, expressed interest," HEP said in a
statement.
The company declined to name the six bidders. It said it
would make a shortlist by Sept. 28 and invite the chosen firms
to submit binding bids.
According to the tender, a strategic partner would have to
ensure the fuel supply as Croatia no longer has its own coal
mines.
Some local media reported that Italy's energy group Edison
, owned by France's EDF, and a European energy
trading company EGL, which is owned by Switzerland's Axpo Group,
were among those expressing interest. The binding bids are
expected by the end of the year.
The new plant is to replace an older and smaller block of
the Plomin thermal plant.
German utility RWE, which is currently HEP's
partner in Plomin, said on Friday it would not bid this time.
"This decision is mainly founded by adjustments in RWE's
strategy regarding the structure of its European power plant
portfolio and current capital constraints," RWE said in a
statement.
"However, we express interest to support the project... in
maintenance of the plant and with regard to fuel procurement and
power sales," it added.
Environmentalists and residents of the Istrian peninsula
have expressed concern about the development of Plomin, and many
have argued that it would be better run on gas than coal.
HEP runs 25 hydro-power plants and eight thermal plants with
an overall capacity of more than 4,000 MW.
The tender is part of Croatia's plans to start an energy
investment drive worth between 10-15 billion euros by 2020. The
goal is to reduce the country's relatively high dependence on
energy imports. Most funds are seen coming from foreign
investors.
Croatia, which will join the European Union in July 2013,
imports some 80 percent of its oil needs, 30 percent of its gas
consumption and more than 30 percent of its electricity.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Rosalind Russell)