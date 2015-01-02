ZAGREB Jan 2 Croatia on Friday awarded 10
licences for oil and gas exploration in the Adriatic to three
groups, the government said in a statement.
Seven licences went to a consortium of Houston-based
Marathon Oil and Austria's OMV.
INA, which is owned by the Croatian government and
Hungary's MOL, won two licences.
One licence was also awarded to a consortium made up of
Italy's ENI and London-based Medoilgas, the government
said.
The government set an April 2 deadline for the signing of
exploration agreements with the winning bidders.
(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; writing by Matt Robinson;
editing by Jason Neely)