ZAGREB Jan 2 Croatia on Friday awarded 10 licences for oil and gas exploration in the Adriatic to three groups, the government said in a statement.

Seven licences went to a consortium of Houston-based Marathon Oil and Austria's OMV.

INA, which is owned by the Croatian government and Hungary's MOL, won two licences.

One licence was also awarded to a consortium made up of Italy's ENI and London-based Medoilgas, the government said.

The government set an April 2 deadline for the signing of exploration agreements with the winning bidders.