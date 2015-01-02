* OMV, Marathon Oil consortium wins seven licences
* Croatia hopes exploration will help drive growth
ZAGREB Jan 2 A consortium of Houston-based
Marathon Oil and Austria's OMV won seven of 10
licences awarded on Friday to explore for oil and gas off
Croatia's Adriatic coast, part of a bid by the ex-Yugoslav
republic to become a regional energy hub.
Two licences went to INA, which is owned by the
Croatian government and Hungary's MOL, and one was
awarded to a consortium made up of Italy's ENI and
London-based Medoilgas.
"This interest from investors shows that we have potential,"
Economy Minister Ivan Vrdoljak told reporters. "It's important
to know that there are no new sources of oil and gas in this
part of Europe, south-east Europe, other than in Croatia."
The exploration licences are granted for a period of five
years and the government set an April 2 deadline for the signing
of exploration agreements with the winning bidders.
Croatia, which joined the European Union in July 2013, has
been in recession since 2009 and hopes Adriatic oil and gas can
help drive economic growth. The government says it expects
investment worth some $2.5 billion from exploration over the
next five years.
The tender, which ran for seven months, comprised 29 block
areas for exploration and future exploitation, eight in the
north and 21 in central and southern Adriatic. The size of each
block ranges from 1,000 to 1,600 square kilometres.
According to preliminary data, gas reserves are more likely
to be found in the north while crude deposits are expected in
the southern part of Croatia's Adriatic where the seabed is
deeper.
Local environment groups say oil drilling could harm the
Adriatic and Croatia's lucrative tourism industry.
"A strategic study on the environmental impact will be
completed before the agreements are signed," Barbara Doric, head
of the national hydrocarbon agency, told reporters.
Croatia currently covers about 65 percent of its annual gas
consumption of 3 billion cubic metres from its own offshore
fields. It hopes to be able to meet its entire domestic demand
helped by the new exploration efforts.
The country is also running an international tender for
onshore oil and gas exploration which expires in February and
has revived plans to build a liquefied natural gas import
terminal on the island of Krk.
