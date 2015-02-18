ZAGREB Feb 18 Croatia has received seven bids
at an international tender for onshore exploration of oil and
gas in the northern Drava river basin and the east of the
country, Economy Minister Ivan Vrdoljak said on Wednesday.
Vrdoljak did not name the bidders but said he was satisfied
because the bids came "from very serious companies," he told
reporters after the tender closed.
The tender follows a licensing round for drilling in the
Adriatic Sea and is part of the newest European Union member's
drive to improve its energy security, attract investment and
revive its economy, which has been in recession since 2009.
