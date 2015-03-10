* Looking at public share offer for up to 25 pct of HEP

* Expects to make decision on LNG gas import terminal next year

By Maja Zuvela

BUDVA, Montenegro, March 10 Croatia's government is to appoint advisers to look at the possibility of selling up to 25 percent of state power company HEP Group via a share market flotation, Economy Minister Ivan Vrdoljak said on Tuesday.

"After a risk and benefit assessment we will decide about the IPO size but I am positive it will not exceed 25 percent of the company shares," he told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy summit in Budva, Montenegro.

HEP reported revenues of 14.8 billion Croatian kuna ($2.08 billion) in 2013 and 6.51 billion kuna in the first six months of last year, a drop of 15.5 percent on the same period of 2013.

PLANS FOR LIQUEFIED GAS IMPORT TERMINAL

He also said the government is about to commission a feasibility study for the construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in the northern Adriatic, which would serve central and southeast European markets.

The plans have been on the table for more than a decade but interest has been rekindled by Europe's desire to reduce its reliance on Russian gas imports, which prompted Russia late last year to cancel its South Stream pipeline project.

The terminal would be built on the island of Krk, at the southern end of a gas pipeline corridor connecting Croatia and Poland's Baltic port of Swinoujscie by 2020.

"We are due to sign a deal with consultants who will complete a feasibility study by the end of this year," Vrdoljak said.

"The final decision will be taken in the first quarter of 2016," he added.

Croatia is due to hold a general election in late 2015, with opinion polls currently putting the conservative opposition just in front of the ruling centre-left bloc.

Mladen Antunovic, managing director of LNG Croatia, said the company would invite expressions of interest from potential investors in the project before July.

"After the cancellation of the South Stream pipeline project this is the most realistic and logical project for southeast and central Europe" he said.

The terminal's tentative value is seen at around 600 million euros ($645 million) and its capacity at between 4 and 6 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year.

Croatia, which joined the European Union in 2013, currently consumes 2.7 bcm of gas annually, producing 60 percent of its own needs.

In January it awarded 10 oil and gas exploration licences in the Adriatic and Vrdoljak said contracts with the winning bidders would be signed in May.

He said blocks that had attracted no interest in the first round will be offered again later this year. ($1 = 0.9301 euros) ($1 = 7.1094 kuna) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)