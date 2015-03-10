* Looking at public share offer for up to 25 pct of HEP
* Expects to make decision on LNG gas import terminal next
year
By Maja Zuvela
BUDVA, Montenegro, March 10 Croatia's government
is to appoint advisers to look at the possibility of selling up
to 25 percent of state power company HEP Group via a share
market flotation, Economy Minister Ivan Vrdoljak said on
Tuesday.
"After a risk and benefit assessment we will decide about
the IPO size but I am positive it will not exceed 25 percent of
the company shares," he told Reuters on the sidelines of an
energy summit in Budva, Montenegro.
HEP reported revenues of 14.8 billion Croatian kuna ($2.08
billion) in 2013 and 6.51 billion kuna in the first six months
of last year, a drop of 15.5 percent on the same period of 2013.
PLANS FOR LIQUEFIED GAS IMPORT TERMINAL
He also said the government is about to commission a
feasibility study for the construction of a liquefied natural
gas (LNG) import terminal in the northern Adriatic, which would
serve central and southeast European markets.
The plans have been on the table for more than a decade but
interest has been rekindled by Europe's desire to reduce its
reliance on Russian gas imports, which prompted Russia late last
year to cancel its South Stream pipeline project.
The terminal would be built on the island of Krk, at the
southern end of a gas pipeline corridor connecting Croatia and
Poland's Baltic port of Swinoujscie by 2020.
"We are due to sign a deal with consultants who will
complete a feasibility study by the end of this year," Vrdoljak
said.
"The final decision will be taken in the first quarter of
2016," he added.
Croatia is due to hold a general election in late 2015, with
opinion polls currently putting the conservative opposition just
in front of the ruling centre-left bloc.
Mladen Antunovic, managing director of LNG Croatia, said the
company would invite expressions of interest from potential
investors in the project before July.
"After the cancellation of the South Stream pipeline project
this is the most realistic and logical project for southeast and
central Europe" he said.
The terminal's tentative value is seen at around 600 million
euros ($645 million) and its capacity at between 4 and 6 billion
cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year.
Croatia, which joined the European Union in 2013, currently
consumes 2.7 bcm of gas annually, producing 60 percent of its
own needs.
In January it awarded 10 oil and gas exploration licences in
the Adriatic and Vrdoljak said contracts with the winning
bidders would be signed in May.
He said blocks that had attracted no interest in the first
round will be offered again later this year.
($1 = 0.9301 euros)
($1 = 7.1094 kuna)
