ZAGREB Feb 6 Croatia is unlikely to go ahead
with plans to build a new coal-fired thermal plant in the
northern Adriatic for which it entered partnership talks with
Japan's Marubeni Corp, the environment minister said on
Saturday.
"We need a new energy strategy in line with the European
Union plans on boosting renewable energy and reduction of carbon
dioxide emissions. Such plants don't fit in," Slaven Dobrovic
said at an energy round-table in Zagreb.
Croatia agreed early last year to begin talks with Marubeni
on construction of a new 500-megawatt block at the Plomin
thermal plant in the northern Adriatic Istrian peninsula, a
project estimated at 800 million euros.
"I don't know if there are some obligations towards
Marubeni, but even if there were, it cannot be compared to the
potential damage, economic and environmental, from such a
plant," the minister said.
Croatia's former centre-left government pressed ahead with
the project despite protests by local environmentalists, who
advocated the use of natural gas instead of coal.
However, the centre-right government that took office last
month has taken a different line. A junior partner of the
conservative HDZ party in the ruling alliance, the reformist
Most (Croatian for "bridge") party, said during campaigning that
it favoured renewable power.
Economy Minister Tomislav Panenic, who belongs to Most, said
on Friday that the construction of thermal plants and drilling
for oil in the Adriatic would be temporarily suspended until a
new national energy strategy has been devised.
The former government stopped short of signing concession
contracts to explore for natural gas and oil in the Adriatic
last year, saying it wanted to leave the decision until after
the election.
Environmentalists oppose drilling and say it could hit
tourism, which accounts for almost 20 percent of gross domestic
product.
